Rawlings Refuses To Speak At NDC's 25th Anniversary Panel Discussion

Former president Jerry John Rawlings refused to make a statement at the panel discussion which is the first of many activities lined up to mark the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 25th anniversary.



When he was called upon to address the gathering at the end of the event, the former president declined to make a statement saying “you know as well as I do that I just have to cough and everything that’s been said will be lost”.



He lauded the panellists for the messages they shared with the gathering and entreated members to digest, absorb and assimilate the messages they had heard.





