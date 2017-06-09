Konadu Rawlings Was Compelled To Resurrect A Dead Party - Bagbin

Related Stories Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region has said, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was compelled to resurrect a dead party, the National Democratic Party (NDP).



The former First Lady who is the wife of the founder and former President Rawlings broke away from the NDC in 2012 to form the NDP after contesting the then late Mills in the party's presidential primaries.



But addressing party supporters at the NDC’s National Headquarters on Thursday, Mr. Bagbin said, the NDP was not a new party but a dead party that belonged to the Dombo tradition.



Mrs. Rawlings he indicated was compelled to break away from the party due to the insults and vilification she suffered from party people. ‘’Our mother has now gone to resurrect a dead party NDP. It was there before; you don’t read. They were called Dombo, that is the NDP.



She’s being compelled to do so Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings contested the presidential polls on the ticket of the NDP and polled 16,878 votes representing 0.16%.