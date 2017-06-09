Ofosu Ampofo Replies Justice Georgina Wood...

Related Stories The First Vice Chair of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said that his party is tolerant and did not manoeuvre to get immediate past Chief Justice Georgina Wood to exit her position during the administration of the NDC.



This is contrary to remarks by Mrs Wood who said that she nearly resigned because there was so much pressure for her to do so during the tenure of the Umbrella party.



Speaking at a thanksgiving service to celebrate her 70th birthday at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church in Accra, Mrs Wood said the support of Justice Jones Dotse helped her to weather that storm.



“…Can you imagine, a full vessel, an array of the men and women who matter at the time with the press in full array asking you to resign?” Mrs Wood, who was appointed by former President John Kufuor, revealed.



But Mr Ampofo has suggested otherwise, insisting that the NDC was unlike the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which forces appointees of past governments out of office.



“She must thank God that we were not like the NPP to force her out and she was able to complete her term,” he said on Thursday, June 8.



For him, credit must be given to the NDC that she served her term without any effort by NDC officials in government at the time to have her out.



“If we have been very tolerant and helped her to complete her tenure, then she should thank God that we did not force her out like what the NPP has done to the Bank of Ghana Governor and others under the pretext of resigning. Go back and see the stories behind it; they are forcing people out of office,” he said on Asempa FM.



