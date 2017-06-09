2016 Election: Rawlings Did Not Vote For NDC

Related Stories Former Ashanti Regional Deputy Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) haa said former President Jerry Rawlings voted against the party in the in the 2016 elections.



The only thing to change his mind on this position Alhaji Mohammed Sani added, is for the founder to swear for the dreaded Ashanti deity ‘Antoa Nyama’ to exonerate himself.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings in his address to National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in Wa in the Upper West Region on Sunday to mark the 38th-anniversary of June 4 revolution, touched on a number of issues, including the NDC’s election defeat, and the need for an overhaul of the party he founded.



In his speech, he disclosed his intentions to abandon the NDC party due to intense corruption that had engulfed the party under the watch of erstwhile Mahama’s administration.



“…There have been times in the past when I felt like booting this party and moving on; the only thing that has however prevented me from doing so is the plight the remaining good people would face…”



“Such a departure will allow the agents of greed, and avarice and dishonesty to further deepen their claws on you and the party. We squandered many opportunities to clean up and to restore the June 4th principles in the party…” he said.



But Alhaji Sani in response said Mr. Rawlings who is also the founder of the NDC has no moral right to condemn the leadership.



“Rawlings didn’t vote for NDC. He should go to Antoa and swear on his life. He’s not celebrating June 4. How many minutes did he spend on June 4 issues? It was only NDC issues he addressed…”



“Nana Addo thanked Rawlings after he won. He helped the NPP come to power. If you go public to declare him [Nana Addo] competent then what does that mean. In order words he portrayed Mahama as corrupt…” he explained.



He further added that, as the party’s founder, he is expected to speak progressively to move the party forward regardless, than tarnish the party in favor of the major opposition parties.



Alhaji Sani also noted that when it comes to corruption, Mr. Rawlings is also as guilty as his accusers.



“His time is up; he [Rawlings] is not a good person. Who is more corrupt than Rawlings? …” he queried on Okay FM.