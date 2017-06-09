NDC 2016 Loss: Bagbin’s Assertions Fallacious – Expert

Related Stories Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin erred in asserting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 election due to its over-reliance on the state-owned media, the Executive Director of the Centre for Media Analysis Dr. Messan Mawugbe said.



According to him, the NDC’s humiliating performance in the 2016 election was due to the inability of its members to clearly communicate the contents of its manifesto to the electorate.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark 25 years of the NDC Thursday, June 8, Mr. Bagbin attributed the NDC’s humiliating performance in the 2016 election to over-reliance on the state media. That allowed the NPP unfettered access to the private media to propagate its policies, he added.



In his reaction, however, Dr. Mawugbe described Mr. Bagbin’s assertions as fallacious, saying in an interview on Starr Today Thursday, June 8, 2017 that “If you want to even look at the NDC at that time as the honourable [Alban Bagbin] is talking about did they have a target audience and then were they able to identify the medium they could use to reach those targets.



“It is not about NPP…using the private media. But it is all about having the right political communication strategy and I think that is what NDC missed.”







<iframe width="490" height="470" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lcC8XEvw6oU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>



