Rawlings Must Also Take Our Advice; He Shouldn’t Reproach NDC In Public - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, NDC Central Regional Chairman NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is urging the party faithful to strongly adhere to all advises given by former President and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings to restructure the party.



According to him, Rawlings's advice will be taken in good faith as the failure of the party to listen to the advise of the founder at Cape Coast during the launch of the 2016 campaign contributed to their defeat.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Allotey Jacobs averred that inasmuch as Rawlings's advise will be taken in good faith, he [Rawlings] as well should be taking the advises coming from the party executives to be circumspect in his utterances about the party.



Ex-President Rawlings in his speech at Wa to mark June 4 celebration mentioned that the NDC has shifted from the core values of the party as greed and corruption has taken over; calling for overhaul of the current leaders of the party.



Allotey Jacobs in response said “I believe that what Rawlings said should be taken in good faith. With Rawlings too, when he is given any advise, he must take it in good faith and what we are also to do is to accept it because when he advised us at Cape Coast, we didn’t take it.”



He however reminded that NDC failed to heed to the advise that the strategy adopted for the 2016 election, which was fighting the NPP in their territory was not helpful as NPP has a different name but the same character.



“And we were fighting the NPP in their area and that time we were thinking the NPP’s internal conflict was enough to defeat them, but we failed to acknowledge our internal crisis. And so if we had listened to his advise it would have been good for us in the 2016 elections,” he stressed.



“It is high time we listen to what he is saying but he also must adhere to good counsel. As an elder of the party, he should not dance in public while naked. The king must not be dancing naked in public. I mean that when the party goes astray, he should advice us at home and not betray his own party in public,” he slammed.