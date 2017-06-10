Ghanaians Demand John Mahama's Return

Related Stories Politicians always nose around for funerals, where they can get the opportunity to unleash their venom and propaganda, insulting each other in desperation for political mileage. The situation at the funeral of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was different. Politicians who attended the funeral exhibited maturity and decency throughout the funeral.



This time it was Ghanaians (public) who attended the funeral, who out of desperation and frustration, used the occasion to demand for the return of the former President John Dramani Mahama. The former leader who is an uncle to the deceased, entered the funeral ground quietly with his aides only to be barricaded by some of the mourners who shed tears and shouted slogans expressing regrets for voting against him in the last election. The former President's aides had to intervene to avert moves which could have affect the programme.



When the former President walked to the body to lay a wreath on behalf of the family, the whole atmosphere suddenly got charged with shouts and chants from the crowd applauding him and shouting for his return. When the announcer mentioned his name as one of the dignitaries present, all present stood up with ears splitting applause for the former leader. According to Rev Thomas Ahenkora, what happened at the place is unprecedented. For a leader who just exited office to receive that massive applause, is mind boggling.



It represents the situation in the country, it shows the extent at which Ghanaians have missed his leadership style and should at the same time serve as a warning and wake up call for the incumbent said Rev Ahenkora. With the next election scheduled for December 2020, remorseful Npp voters have just under four years to reevaluate their choice and cast their vote again. Many have started questioning their own decision and boldly expressed their disappointment in the current administration today at the forecourt of the state house.



What happened at the funeral of the Major and comments being made on radio and social media about happenings in the country today, can best be equated to happenings in America presently.



According to a recent poll conducted by Fox News a close media ally of Trump, only 36% of Trump's voters said they would vote for him again in the 2020 election with 55% saying they would vote for someone else. Majority of Ghanaians aren't happy about the policies of the current administration and its failure to keep to the promises they made during the campaign.

Video below-

Source: Andrews Krow/ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.