Election Petition Was A Test Case For Georgina Woode But She Showed Leadership – NDC MP

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fusieni, has extolled the virtues of the retired Chief Justice of the land, Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Woode.



He believes that it was not for nothing that the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, appointed her Chief Justice, stressing that her leadership brought much improvement in the Judicial Service.



But one thing of hers which won the admiration of all, he noted, was the leadership she exhibited during the 2012 Election Petition case.



“Everybody in this country was disturbed that the Chief Justice having been an In-law of a very active political participant in this country might be perceived not to have dispensed justice but Mr. Speaker, she showed leadership. She constituted the panel excluding herself from sitting to adjudicate the case – that is the mark of leadership and in I think she deserves the respect of all Ghanaians for having steered the affairs of the Judiciary,” he noted.



Alhaji Fuseini who is also the Minority Spokesperson on Constitutional, Parliamentary and Legal Affairs made this observation, Thursday, when contributing to a statement made by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in honour of the retired Chief Justice of the land.



Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had lauded the achievements of Her Ladyship, Georgina Theodora Woode as her dynamism as the Head of the third arm of government was demonstrated in her responsiveness to issues of concern to society.