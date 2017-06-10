You Must Fulfill All '170 Promises' – Amissah Arthur To NPP

Related Stories Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put aside their differences and ‘protect the interest of our people’.



According to him, in order to protect the interest of Ghanaians, the party need to ensure that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) fulfil all its promises.



“The NDC must continue to champion the agenda of the people of this country...we have to protect the interest of our people. I have been told that they (NPP) have made 170 promises. They have to ensure that all those 170 promises are fulfilled so the people of Ghana can also benefit from the work that they came to do” he said.



Speaking at a rally at Ashaiman on Saturday 10 June as part of the 25th anniversary of the NDC, the former Vice President added: “the 2016 election is over and it is important for us to move on because the agenda of the Ghanaian people is important. We must unite our people so that we can work together combining all strengths and attributes of the people in the NDC so that we can work for the good of this country.”



Meanwhile, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, speaking at the same event has urged supporters of the NDC not to give up on the party but rather focus on coming together to snatch power from the NPP in 2020.



“Let’s all put 2016 behind us and stop the babbling as to what accounted for the defeat of the NDC. Let’s focus on the future, let’s unite and resolve to take the battle to the NPP in 2020 and beyond and restore and recapture political power”