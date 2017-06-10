‘Stop The Babbling’ – Haruna Iddrisu To NDC

Related Stories Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has asked his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop ‘babbling’ and work towards winning the 2020 elections.



“Let’s all put 2016 behind us and stop the babbling as to what accounted for the defeat of the NDC. Let’s focus on the future, let’s unite and resolve to take the battle to the NPP in 2020 and beyond and restore and recapture political power” he said while addressing supporters of the party at a rally in Ashaiman as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations on Saturday, 10 June, 2017.



He also encouraged supporters to help revamp the NDC and reconnect it to its social values.



Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has also urged unity in the NDC, saying it was time the party closed its ranks following the 2016 defeat.



Addressing supporters at the same event, “the 2016 election is over and it is important for us to move on because the agenda of the Ghanaian people is important. We must unite our people so that we can work together combining all strengths and attributes of the people in the NDC so that we can work for the good of this country,”