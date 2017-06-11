NDC @ 25: Rawlings, Mahama, Others Cut Cake (PHOTO)

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday held a rally to mark its 25th anniversary at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



In attendance were most of the kingpins in the party including its founder, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



The song everybody was singing at the rally was for the party to unite and move forward. To crown it all was the cutting of the cake.









