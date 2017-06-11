library image Related Stories



The overwhelming defeat of the National Democratic Congress in the 2016 polls seems less of a bother to Former President John Mahama who has indicated his optimism to recoup with speed.In a fascinating way, he charged up the crowd at the [email protected] rally at Ashaiman, with his display of the 'Usain Bolt' signature as if to say, "I've still got my speed, I will be back to lead".The former President, following an introduction by the party's Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, waved at the crowd and slotted in the "Usain Bolt" seal. The crowd taken by surprise chanted in praise of the former leader.It will be recalled that Mr. John Mahama, likened his expected victory to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's exceptional track and field exploits, during one of his campaign tours in the Ashanti Region, prior to the December 2016 elections.Addressing the Chiefs and party faithful during a durbar at Adansi Apagya in the New Edubiase Constituency, the President said "There's an athlete called Usain Bolt. He is the fastest runner alive. Whenever he takes the lead in a 100 meter race, he turns to look at those lagging behind him and whistles. That is to tell the NPP that the race has already been won. We are already in the lead so it is too late from them to catch up,".Several Party front liners headed by the founder, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings staged appearance at the party's massive rally Saturday June 10. The rally held at the Mandela Park in Ashaiman was part of activities to mark the NDC's silver Jubilee celebrations.The event attracted scores of party enthusiasts who thronged the park to witness the event. The celebrations were climaxed with a Church service on Sunday June 12.The current leading opposition party was founded on June 10, 1992, ahead of the elections that marked the return to constitutional rule, later to be the Fourth Republic.