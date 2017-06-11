NDC Will Jail Me - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that jailing him is among three options the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is weighing in the event it wins back power in 2020.



“My life is on the line. Why is that when Ibrahim Mahama commits a crime I should speak about it but when my own party member commits same I should be quiet,” he asked.



Commenting on recent developments in the NPP with some bigwigs scheming to bring him down with planned meetings at Alisa Hotel in Accra, he said he will not sit down while persons who did little to improve the fortunes of the party bring the current administration under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo down.



“God has blessed me and they will all be disgraced. Whatever they are doing will fall flat because I am fighting a just course. Na true I go talk”, he explained.



“I will correct all wrongs in NPP because should NDC come into power now, they will either kill me, collapse my business or find a flimsy charge against me to be jailed,” he alleged.



According to him, the NPP would not have won power if it was only for money but because NDC functionaries were perceived to be corrupt Ghanaians voted against them with the hope the NPP will do better in managing the affairs of the country.



He is worried that persons who did little to improve the party’s fortunes are now the same persons snitching him to the president and peddling all manner of falsehood to make him lose favour with Nana Addo.



The Assin Central lawmaker insists he will always stand by the truth even at the point of death irrespective of who it will affect indicating that some persons in the party are already demoralized following current happenings.



“Nana Addo is a good man but there are people who are around him who are gradually making him very unpopular and that is not too good for this government. It is too early for these things”, he added.