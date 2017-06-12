Rawlings Praises NPP At NDC Rally

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings has praised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for being consistent in their values and has charged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do same.



Speaking at a political rally at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, 10 June, the founder of the party said the “NPP are not so vulnerable” unlike the NDC and “whether you pump money into them, you try to corrupt them or not, there is a certain consistency by virtue of who and what they are and that figure, in terms of election, could invariably always be the same”.



He was worried that could not be said about his party, indicating: “You and I do not have the consistency of the NPP,” adding that the NDC has “a different type of consistency but we appear unable to hold on to that consistency”.



For him, the NDC “could virtually win every election all the time if we recognised our strengths and dealt with our weaknesses”.



“Nobody is saying don’t make money; make it good and clean, but not some of the ones I know: sickening, that kind of greed and selfishness, look at where it landed us. Or is it because this government is not behaving the way Kufuor did in his time so we think we are okay? I know what’s going on. I know some of the things they are running into,” he said.





