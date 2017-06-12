Asiedu Nketia Not Handsome - Rawlings

Former president Jerry Rawlings has joked that Johnson Asiedu Nketia is not handsome enough to serve as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Click here to get the latest news on politics in Ghana.

Jerry Rawlings at the NDC @ 25 rally grounds At a rally to mark the NDC's 25th year anniversary at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, Rawlings said it was a pity that the NDC general secretary was ugly, otherwise the party would have made him flagbearer in 2020. “...it is a pity he [ Asiedu Nketia ] is ugly...If he were handsome, we would put him on a horse to go and help.

Considering how light he is like air, the horse will run faster,” Rawlings said, drawing laughter from the crowd. The NDC @ 25 rally was attended by several party bigwigs, including former president John Mahama. Rawlings went on to call for the party to uphold the principles of truth and integrity. "I'm beginning to hear about unity, unity, unity in the air. It's a beautiful sound and I like it very much.



But unity comes at a price... and it's not asking for plenty of money. It's only asking for truthfulness, integrity, [and] sincerity," he said. The NDC faithful at the event honoured Rawlings with a birthday song on the occasion of his 70th birthday.