We’ll Put Nana Addo On His Toes – Haruna Iddrisu

Related Stories The leader of the Minority in Parliament has assured supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), that all one hundred and six members of the opposition caucus will work hard to put the Akufo Addo government on its toes.



Addressing a charged crowd of party supporters at Ashaiman during its Silver jubilee celebration over the weekend, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that, the incumbent government is already breaking some of its promises made to Ghanaians.



The Tamale South MP therefore charged supporters of the party, to rally behind the Minority in its watch dog role.



“Let me assure you that, your 106 Members of Parliament will live to the task to keep the NPP accountable and to make Parliament strong and more responsible. Continue to support them in your homes. We will not disappoint you. Just six months ago, Nana Addo and Bawumia bastardized the NDC and said borrowing was wrong. Today they have started borrowing and tomorrow, they will borrow.”



“They speak with a double tongue… We are waiting for them in Parliament to come and say that they want to borrow. We will remind them about what they said in December and October about borrowing.”



NPP must fulfill all “170 promises” – Amissah Arthur



At the same event, former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amisah Arthur, asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fulfill all the “170 promises” it made to Ghanaians during the 2016 general elections.



Mr. Amissah Arthur also charged teeming NDC supporters to hold the NPP accountable to its promises.



“The NDC must continue to champion the agenda of the people of this country and this agenda is simple. We have to protect the interest of our people. We have to ensure that the NPP government meets all the promises that they made. I have been told that they have made 170 promises. They have to ensure that all those 170 promises are fulfilled so the people of Ghana can also benefit from the work that they came to do. “



While emphasizing the need for the party to “move on” despite a painful defeat, the former Vice President also called for unity within the NDC, saying “the 2016 election is over and it is important for us to move on because the agenda of the Ghanaian people is important. We must unite our people so that we can work together combining all strengths and attributes of the people in the NDC so that we can work for the good of this country.”





