NPP Will Prepare Their Handing Over Notes in 2020 - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has asserted that Ghanaians are already regretting voting the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into office.



He said, “today, every Ghanaian is denying voting for the NPP because they are overwhelmed with the bad governance.”



The former legislator was speaking at a mammoth rally held to mark the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the NDC at the Ashaiman Mandela Park.



Mr. Nketia prophesised that the NPP is heading to a humiliating defeat in 2020 because of the incompetence they are exhibiting.



“An incompetent president was once given three envelopes to read by a wise man when things became difficult for him. In the first year when things were hard, the envelope had the inscription blame the past government. In the second year when things were even more difficult, the letter in the envelope instructed him to blame the international community.”



He added “by the third year getting to the fourth, when things were completely out control, the incompetent President opened the envelope only to read prepare your handover notes.”



“Even projects that have been commissioned are being re-commissioned. Now, they are even blaming the past government for ordering new cars. So don’t be surprised. From now to December, everything will be blamed on the previous government.”











