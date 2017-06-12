NDC To Hold A Press Conference On ‘Stinking’$2.25 Bond

Related Stories The controversies surrounding the $2.25 billion bond by government seems to linger on as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a press conference to reveal more facts.



This was made known by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.



According to him, ‘a clear message ought to be sent to the NPP government that insults cannot win’. It is clear to us that the finance minister and the government of president Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo is hiding a lot from the people. This is not good governance. This transaction has been shrouded in so much secrecy and the continuous attempt of the finance minister to deny the good people of this country of information is so unacceptable…We will be holding a press conference to put out more revealing facts about the way the Parliament of Ghana has been treated by the finance minister. This whole transaction stinks and we will continue to wage this war until justice is found in this matter.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in an address to Parliament maintained that the $2.25 billion bond issued in April was done transparently without any “breaches of integrity.”



According to him, the Minority’s insistence on finding fault with the bond was borne out of ignorance.



“It may be tempting to say that the apparent attempt to manufacture some form of integrity deficit in the process is generally borne out of a lack of understanding of the actual process on the part of the Minority,” he stated