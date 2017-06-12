Related Stories NDC’s Allotey Jacobs has sided with his General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia that the NPP is already heading towards defeat in the 2020 election although the administration is very young.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia noted that - “today, every Ghanaian is denying voting for the NPP because they are overwhelmed with the bad governance.”



He was speaking during a rally marking the party’s 25th anniversary at the Ashaiman Mandela Park, as the NDC looked to assure supporters that events were already in motion that would see it retain power in 2020.



However, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ reinstated that; Ghanaians have regretted their decision of voting the NPP into power.



According to him, the Nana Addo-led administration promised things that are impossible to achieve in just four years.



“They promised heaven and paradise on earth. Instead of giving that to the people, they are rather increasing tariffs. What they promised teachers is yet to come. This is to tell the people that, they [NPP] came to trick Ghanaians to win power,” he said.



Allotey Jacobs however expressed optimism that, the NDC will regain power in 2020 – “we are very confident; we will come back to power.”