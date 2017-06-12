NDC Needs Party School – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Related Stories To address the concerns of the founder and elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the youth in the party are departing from the ideals of probity, accountability and integrity that birthed the NDC, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for the formation of a party school.



According to him, the NDC needs to develop strong mentorship programmes to keep its youth in line with its principles.



He noted that he as a young person has strong godfathers and elders in the party who mentor him, but not every young person in the party will have the privilege of being mentored, hence the need for the party school.



Mr Ablakwa said these on Class FM on Monday 12 June while discussing the 25th anniversary of the NDC.



The lawmaker said “There is the need for a conscious effort [to set up a school]. For a long time there have been talks of a party school. It’s sad that the NDC has kept so long in forming one and I hope that as we celebrate our 25th anniversary this should be one of the targets that we must set. That by the end of this yearlong celebration, we should have that party school so that we the young ones, all the young ones, can go there and be mentored and tutored so that even the philosophy of social democracy, what it means, the values of probity and integrity that the founder is passionate about, they must not just be words that are bandied about, they must represent something and they must stand for something and we must live by them. And how do we do that? So there is the need for strong mentorship and I will hope that the party school will be established and not for the NDC alone but for all the political parties.”



He further advised the youth to humble themselves and learn at the feet of the elders. “What the elders have gone through and what they have seen and what they know can never be discounted,” he said.





