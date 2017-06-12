ECG Must Stop The Sycophancy; Dumsor Is Back! - Ponkoh

Related Stories Definition of Dumsor [irregular power supply] has been redefined by the former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh.



According to him, there is nothing like technical problem anymore when it comes to irregular power supply and so it does not matter whether there is load shedding in the supply of power; any power outage should be classified as ‘Dumsor’.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Ejisu DCE insisted that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander; in that, it is no longer required to consider any power outage as technical problem as the same was not considered under former President Mahama’s administration.



He stressed that President Nana Akufo-Addo has nothing in his 6 months in office and that the Dumsor he trumpeted against Mahama’s administration is now worse under his [Akufo-Addo’s] presidency, regardless of how long the power outage lasts.



To him, it will be out of place for any leader of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to say that the recent power outages which happened at some parts of the country were due to technical problem.



“I disagree with ECG that it was technical problem. They should come back again because the Dumsor has come back seriously. During our time, ECG didn’t say it was technical problem; what is technical problem here?”



“How different is this Dumsor from the one which happened our time? Are they trying to be sycophants? All I want is to wake up every day to see light in my house and if today the light goes off, you say it is not Dumsor. Under NPP, if the light goes off, it is not Dumsor; what is ECG telling us? Whether they like it or not, Dumsor is back and it is very severe,” he insisted.