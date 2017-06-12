Related Stories Pressure is being mounted on President Akufo-Addo’s government by the former District Chief Executive for Ejisu Juabeng in the Ashanti Region, Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh to deliver all promises made to Ghanaians within the 4 year mandate.



According to him, irrespective of the economic challenges Akufo-Addo’s government inherited from the previous administration, every promise made must see the light of the day without any blame games and excuses.



Speaking in an interview with the host of Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the former DCE for Ejisu Jaubeng complained that things are not turning around in the country under President Akufo-Addo as the women in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region are not seeing the economic fortunes promised them by this government.



He maintained that the country is in retrogressive gear and it is wrong for people to say it is too early to criticize Nana Addo’s government as Ghanaians were promised to see economic changes in their lives overnight.



“ . . For now nobody knows the direction of the country under Akufo-Addo. Things are not working well under Akufo-Addo because they promised Ghanaians to change things overnight and that is what we are talking about. They cannot say that the economy has deteriorated to the extent that things will get better in 2019; this one, we won’t allow that,” he charged.



He insisted that the NDC will continue to mount pressure on President Akufo-Addo’s government to deliver on all their promises to Ghanaians without waiting for the end of the 4 year mandate before assessing the performance of the NPP government as people have proposed.



He again mentioned that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is under obligation to force President Akufo-Addo's led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to work hard for Ghanaians.