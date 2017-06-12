NDC Not Under Any Obligation To Disclose Cause Of Our Defeat To Ghanaians - Former DCE

Related Stories It is seemly possible that the long awaited Prof Kwesi Botchwey’s Committee report may not be disclosed to Ghanaians to know the root cause of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) defeat in the 2016 general elections.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Yamoah Ponkoh averred that “when we find the root cause to our defeat, we are not under any obligation to disclose to Ghanaians apart from those who matter in the party.”



He asserted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a strong party and it is going to be stronger as they are going to work hard on the promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Ghanaians.



He insisted that the NDC is now going to come out to remind all Ghanaians who voted for change due to the promise of reduction in electricity tariff, the establishment of dams in villages, as well as factories in their districts on how disappointing the NPP has become.



He was however optimistic that the future of the NDC is very bright, having leaders with rich experience and knowledge like Asiedu Nketiah still at post as he has shown beyond every reasonable doubt that he is a hard nut to crack and possesses a huge brain to lead the party.



“He has never broken down and I always learn something great from his demeanour and the way he handles challenges. He has encouraged the rank and file of the party with his mannerism and also shown the NDC that the future is very bright . . . the way he talks and responds to questions show that he has the good will to take the party to any capacity,” he indicated.



Yamoah Ponkoh based his comment on the fact that Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary for the opposition NDC refused to respond to the verbal assault of the founder of NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings during a rally at Ashaiman to mark the party’s 25th anniversary.



Jerry Rawlings at a rally to mark the NDC’s 25th year anniversary at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday said it was a pity that the NDC general secretary was ugly, otherwise the party would have made him Flagbearer in 2020.



" . . It is a pity he (Asiedu Nketia) is ugly . . . If he were handsome, we would put him on a horse to go and help. Considering how light he is like air, the horse will run faster,” Rawlings said drawing laughter from the crowd.



But Asiedu Nketia reacting to the former President’s comment believes JJ Rawlings was only making fun of him because of the overwhelming cheering crowd he pulled after joining the ‘big men’ on the podium.