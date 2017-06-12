Rawlings Is A Failed Ex-President . . . He Should Remain Silent - Nana Ofori Owusu

Related Stories Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has condemned the 25th anniversary celebration by the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC, on Saturday, June 10, celebrated their 25th anniversary at Ashaiman Mandela Park where Ex-Presidents Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, NDC Chairman Kofi Portuphy and NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia among other dignitaries were in attendance.



During the occasion, Ex-President Rawlings advised the party to be united and further called on them to be guided by the principles of probity, accountability and transparency.



Commenting on the event on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Ofori Owusu described Mr. Rawlings' advice to the party as lacking relevance.



According to him, Mr. Rawlings is a failed leader and part of the reasons for the woes of the nation.



He questioned the moral right of him (Mr. Rawlings) to be advising people on matters of probity, accountability, transparency, reconciliation and unity; asking "Is President Rawlings a bishop or adjudicator of righteousness or what . . . You’re a failed former President of the Republic of Ghana. So, (why is that what he says) to me Nana Ofori; is inconsequential. It means nothing.”



Nana Ofori Owusu sent a strong message to Mr. Rawlings and former Presidents Kufour and Mahama to "all be quiet and be Statesmen and sit and guide and don’t become continuously part of the mess. As a senior person, your role is to guide not to also want to be heard and take the space . . 25 years, 60 years; what do we have to show? What are we celebrating?”



He bemoaned the role by Mr. Rawlings and the nation's leaders which to him has led Ghana to be a "nation of beggars . . . We have become a nation of international beggars. And we pride ourselves in the fact that we enjoy the crumbs thrown on the table by some white person. What do we have to celebrate? NDC has nothing to celebrate. We are where we are because of failed leadership; a leadership which has not worked with a sense of urgency”.