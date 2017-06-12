Rawlings Has Said Nothing Wrong - Anyidoho

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has indicated that NDC founder Jerry John Rawlings’ comments about the party reflect the true happenings within it.



The former president, speaking at a rally organised by the NDC as part of its 25th anniversary at Ashaiman on Saturday June 9, noted that the NDC will need to be truthful and restore integrity before the party can be united for future elections.



“I am beginning to hear about unity, unity, unity. It’s a beautiful sound and I like it very much. But unity comes at a price. It’s not asking for money,” Mr Rawlings noted.



He added: “It’s only asking for truthfulness, it’s only asking for integrity, sincerity. How many times have we not gone through this stage? Smiling and shaking hands but stabbing in the back? I say if we are serious, we are genuine, we are sincere, that unity can work.”



The former military leader further told the gathering: “I don’t think you people [supporters] know how strong you are. I know how strong we are and I did nothing to undermine it. I served for ten years, went to election twice and served another eight years. I know our political strength and did nothing to and never wanted to undermine it in any way. If I had done so, the ten years of the revolution would have been the end. What ever happened? How did we squander it this way?”



Speaking in an interview with Accra News’ Naa Atswei Oduro on Monday June 12, Mr Anyidoho dismissed assertions that the former president’s comments are hurting the party.



“He [Mr Rawlings] has said nothing wrong,” said Mr Anyidoho. "Whatever he said contained substance that we must work with. We respect what the founder said.



“Today some people think that they are in charge, and, so, we should do away with the elders of the party. Let me state that there is no way we can move forward without the elders and owners of the party.”