Presidential Staffers Endure Six Months Without Salaries

Related Stories Tension is said to be building up at the seat of government, Jubilee House over non payment of salaries of presidential staffers since the inauguration of Nana Akufo Addo as president on January 7.



The presidential staffers are said to be disappointed and seething with anger yet cannot complain for fear of political isolation.



It is reported among sections of the ruling New Patriotic Party that most of these unpaid presidential staffers do not have appointment letters leaving one to wonder how they were engaged as staffers of the presidency.



This was disclosed in a social media post by a facebook activist and leading member of the party’s social media communicators, Nana Sarpong.



According to Nana Sarpong, no explanations have been given these presidential staffers as to why they are not receiving their salaries neither have they been told of why they do not have appointment letters to make their engagement at the Jubilee House a legitimate one.



Nana Sarpong writes, “even at the seat of government (JUBILEE HOUSE), most of the Staff have not received their APPOINTMENT LETTERS and SALARIES for the past 6 months.The worse part is that no one seem to be explaining the cause of the delay to THEM.”



He asks, “if you are not fortunate enough to be part of the President’s trip outside the country how are you going to SURVIVE especially with your wife and kids?”



“No wonder the same people jump on the president’s trip outside the country at the least opportunity at the expense of OTHERS.”



Nana Sarpong revealed, “Many of the government appointees at the various public institutions don’t have APPOINTMENT LETTERS as well.”



What is all this??Not all that glitters is gold ampa! Most of the staff in JUBILEE HOUSE are suffering…!



Heer!!Davuchi you can continue to tag me as the “Bad Boy of NPP..” or HATE ME 4 LIFE….3y3 me back case…



Nokor3 3y3 baako p3…Ma ka!!