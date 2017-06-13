We Don’t Need Amissah-Arthur To Tell Us To Fulfill Our Promises - Obiri Boahen

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahene says the Nana Addo-led government will go the extra mile to fulfill all promises made during the 2016 campaign period.



He assured that the current administration has proficient appointees who can make the promises a reality.



Nana Obiri Boahene was reacting to former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amisah-Arthur's pressure on the NPP government to fulfill all the “170 promises” it made to Ghanaians during the 2016 general elections.



“The NDC must continue to champion the agenda of the people of this country...we have to protect the interest of our people. I have been told that they (NPP) have made 170 promises. They have to ensure that all those 170 promises are fulfilled so the people of Ghana can also benefit from the work that they came to do” Amissah-Arthur said.



Speaking at the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 25th anniversary rally at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Amissah-Arthur also charged teeming NDC supporters to hold the NPP accountable to its promises.



But the deputy Chief Scribe of the ruling party noted that the NPP is focused and will deliver as promised.



“It is not Amisah-Arthur who will tell us to fulfill all those promises. We the NPP are very keen on fulfilling our promises and we will deliver as promised. The electorates voted for us based on the promises so we will fulfill that before 2020. We don’t need Amisah-Arthur to tell us that,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’



Adding that – “Amisah-Arthur should rather advice and bring unity to his party.”