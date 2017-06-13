Nana Addo Not Aware Of Purchased 43 Armoured Vehicles - Alhaji Bature

Related Stories Alhaji Bature Iddrissu, Managing Editor of the Al Hajj Newspaper believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not aware of arrangements prior to the purchase of the controversial 43 customized vehicles.



He said the even though the president issued a directive for state institutions to halt purchasing new vehicles, arrangements were earlier made between officials of the current and past governments leading to the purchase of the said customized vehicles unknown to him.



“The NPP government at the time was not capable of spending so they liaised with the then government to facilitate the purchase of the cars by the presidency”, he stated



Alhaji Bature said he is shocked that the past and present government officials are reluctant in talking about the incident hinting that there are more details to emerge because Ghana appears shortchanged in the transaction.



“They were afraid to make the deal known to the president because he will not agree to it so they are now torn between accepting the vehicles and rejecting them. But I am telling them that there is a looming judgment debt if they fail to accept the vehicles”, he said on Adom TV on Tuesday.



It would be recalled that the previous NDC government ordered the supply of 43 specialised vehicles worth more than $9m barely eight days to the handing over of power.



The customized cars are capable of firing rounds of ammunition and are designed to withstand the effects of a hand grenade.



All four sides of the passenger compartment and the roof of the vehicle are protected using high-quality armour steel and glass defeating NATO ball ammunition, the supplier Shell Specialty Vehicles described the vehicle.