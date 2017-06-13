Things Are Not Working Well Under Akufo-Addo - NDC DCE Cries

Related Stories The former District Chief Executive for Ejisu Juabeng in the Ashanti Region, Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh says President Akufo-Addo and his government have failed to live up to expectation since they came to power.



According to Mr Ponkoh, the NPP government must endeavour to fulfil all the promises it made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 elections.



“… every promise made must see the light of the day without any blame games and excuses.”



“ . . For now, nobody knows the direction of the country under Akufo-Addo. Things are not working well under Akufo-Addo because they promised Ghanaians to change things overnight and that is what we are talking about. They cannot say that the economy has deteriorated to the extent that things will get better in 2019; this one, we won’t allow that,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM. The NDC DCE opined that things are retrogressing and the NDC will continue to mount pressure on the government to ensure Ghanaians economic fortunes are changed.



Mr Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh was DCE for the Ejisu Juabeng area during late president John Mills’ era. He was, however, rejected on April 12, 2016, by the members of the assembly.