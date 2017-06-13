NDC Has Contributed More To Ghana Than Any Party – Sly Mensah

Related Stories The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah has stated that no political party in the history of Ghana has contributed more to the improvement and development of the country than the National Democratic Congress.



According to Mr. Mensah, the NDC has made the most impressive developmental impressions on Ghana since the days of Kwame Nkrumah adding that the party must focus on regrouping, reorganizing and repositioning for the next elections.



“The NDC has made the most impressive developmental impressions on our country since the days of Kwame Nkrumah, and we must be proud of our heritage and achievements – but 25 years is also a moment to redouble our steps in rededicating ourselves to the moulding values of probity, accountability and integrity,” Mr. Mensah said in a Facebook post as the NDC marked its 25 years anniversary.



He added that “as we reflect on the past 25 years and focus on regrouping, reorganizing and repositioning for the next elections, let us give some thought to constitutional or structural and relational reforms that would effectively emphasize the party’s position as the source of eventual leadership in government.”



Below is the full post by Mr. Sylvester Mensah



NDC, 25 YEARS AND SOLDIERING ON!!!



No party in our recent history has made so much meaningful and life- improving gains for our people than the NDC. From former presidents; Jerry John Rawlings through Professor J.E.A. Mills to John D. Mahama, we have defended the public realm and governed with the sole purpose of making Ghana a better place.



As we celebrate 25 years of our party, may we pause to reflect on the sacrifices of all our forebears and also thank them most sincerely for ceasing the moment, when it was most opportune. Let us remember the decay and sad fall of our country from the grace of the 1950 and 1960 to grass by the 1970s and 1980s.



Our political tradition restored our country to economic prosperity and opportunity; and revived popular interest in democratic governance.



The NDC has made the most impressive developmental impressions on our country since the days of Kwame Nkrumah, and we must be proud of our heritage and achievements – but 25 years is also a moment to redouble our steps in re dedicating ourselves to the moulding values of probity, accountability and integrity.



As we reflect on the past 25 years and focus on regrouping, reorganizing and repositioning for the next elections, let us give some thought to constitutional or structural and relational reforms that would effectively emphasise the party’s position as the source of eventual leadership in government.



We need to redefine and formalize government-party relations! We need to determine the level and depth of consultation necessary to engender mutual respect between government and party! We need to fashion out a government/party structure for considering political placements!



We must establish events and actions that require the mandate of the party without necessarily impeding the function and authority of government! Where do we draw the line and how do we avoid a possible disregard for the party – its grassroots, leaders and elders – in a way that could possibly undermine party morale and motivation and create apathy towards general elections and many more!



Branch or grassroots reorganization must go in tandem with structural changes that reflect lived experiences or reality.



It is my wish that as we prepare to deepen inner party democracy and open up leadership elections at all levels, like never before, all our actions will be conducted without rancor, without insults, without innuendos, without evil machinations, and above all without negative propaganda and spread of falsehood.



Let’s accord each and everyone respect and dignity and create an environment that will allow our dear NDC to thrive beyond the internal contests. In the end, let us allow NDC to win the internal contest, and that requires all levels of leadership aspirants from the branch to the top to exhibit sportsmanship and comradeship with a common purpose and destiny and the best of intentions for the collective good of party and country.



2020 is within reach and achievable! Win we can; win we must !!!