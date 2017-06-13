NPP Can’t “Buy” Rawlings – Obiri Boahen

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings in recent times has been picked apart by his own party members for ‘being in bed’ with the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP].



According to some individuals within the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], their founder seems to appreciate the Nana Addo-led administration governance – he has also described President Nana Addo as a non-corruptible person.



Mr. Rawlings despite claims that he is in bed with the NPP publicly noted that the NPP is consistent than the NDC whiles addressing a gathering at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Ashaiman in Accra.



“The NPP are not so vulnerable. Whether you pump money into them, you try to corrupt them or not, there is a certain consistency by virtue of who and what they are and that figure, in terms of election could invariably always be the same. You and I do not have the consistency of the NPP. We have a different type of consistency but we appear unable to hold on to that consistency," he said.



His comment has however attracted some argument within the NDC - some are of a view that Mr. Rawlings has been ‘bought’ by the NPP.



But, NPP’s Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahene says the claims are “unfortunate” and “laughable”.



He noted that, the former president has over the years lambasted the NPP – “Why didn’t they complain. The president has every right to express his views.”



“NPP can’t buy President Rawlings [former],” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’