JJ Regrets Standing Next To “Irreversible Corrupt” Men Like JM & Asiedu Nketia - Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has mocked the National Democratic Congress over their struggle to measure up to their self-proclaimed united front; particularly their inability to reconcile with their founder, ex-president Rawlings.



As part of activities marking the party’s 25th anniversary, scores of people including founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Dramani Mahama, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia gathered at the Ashaiman Mandela Park in the Greater Accra Region for a rally.



Despite the presence of Jerry John Rawlings, Mr. Antwi-Boasiako insists that he could tell from the demeanour of the ex-president that he regretted standing next to “irreversible corrupt men” during the celebration.



“The body language of ex-president Rawlings tells it all. He didn’t want to be associated with corrupt men. Never did he smile and his heart wasn’t there- he simply wants his party back and doesn’t believe John Mahama has what it takes to be leader of his party”, he said.



He further explained that “corruption, bad governance and lack of discipline” were the hallmark of ex-president Mahama and that would have been a “fine” reason for ex-president Rawlings to execute him and other NDC members by firing squad if they had ruled in 1979.



“Under the watch of John Mahama, I can only remember him for the things they came to steal. He didn’t come to govern, he came to steal. And we had the chief propagandist, Aseidu Nketia or the ‘ugly’ man as Rawlings would say, doing all the dirty works for the thieves and insulting the founder at the same time”, he said.