Nana Konadu’s NDP Warns Rawlings

Related Stories Central Regional Executive members of the National Democratic Party (NDP) have cautioned former President Jerry John Rawlings to be careful in dealing with some elements in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They expressed shock at the way and manner former President Rawlings has been entertaining elements within the NDC, now that the party is in opposition.



According to them, they are disappointed in the founder of the NDC, particularly allowing himself to be influenced by some elements in the NDC to destroy the gains of the June 4th Revolution.



In a press statement signed and issued to Today yesterday by the Central Regional Chairman of the NDP, Mr. Samuel F.K. Amo, First Vice Chairman, Mr. Franklin Sam and the Communications Director, Mr. Seth Birikorang, it alleged that some NDC kingpins who did not believe in the core values of the June 4th uprising were behind the abolishment of its celebration as a national holiday.



Although the release failed to mention any names, the NDP executives described those NDC stalwarts as ‘hypocrites’ whom the former president must be cautious when dealing with them “because they have a sinister motive.”



The NDC executives in the statement demanded to know if former President Rawlings has soon forgotten about what his detractors and enemies did to him and his wife, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, when NDC won power in 2008 and 2012 respectively.



“The involvement of former President John Dramani Mahama was the reason why about 500 members of the NDP from the region did not travel to Wa this year to celebrate the June 4th,” the statement disclosed.



According to the statement, former President Dramani Mahama showed gross disrespect towards former President Rawlings during the former’s reign as the President of the Republic of Ghana.



“He together with his corrupt officials sidelined him in the administration of the party he [Rawlings] founded,” it said.



“We are all aware that probity, accountability and social justice on which the NDC was formed were conspicuously missing in the Mahama government. Instead corruption, greed, ‘babies’ with sharp teeth, social injustice among others were the order of the day,” the statement stated.