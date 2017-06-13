We Will Inflict More Pains On NPP - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has served notice that the members of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the supporters of the party will be served a double dose of the pain they are inflicting on the former and its supporters when the latter loses power.



The Akufo-Addo administration has come under criticisms for sacking or asking persons believed to be sympathizers of the NDC to proceed on leave.



According to Bernard Allotey Jacobs, about 13,000 people who are mainly public and civil servants have so far been axed from their various government positions and other parastatals.



The latest, he said is the forceful removal from office of the Director of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Allotey Jacobs promised the NPP that they would be made to have a taste of their own ‘poison’ when the party leaves power anytime soon.





“13,000 people have so far been sacked from various places of work and this is not good because we are laying a bad foundation for our democracy and I can promise the NPP that they would be made to have a taste of their own poison when they leave power…they would experience worse things…,” he said.



The Central Regional Chair said he was shocked the NPP which promised to offer employment to all persons abled and ready to work would be sacking people from their places of work just to create room for their footsoldiers.



“Did the NPP not claim they are coming to create jobs, why are they now sacking people?…Nana Addo’s advisers are not doing very well and are laying a bad foundation which is sickening.



The most unfortunate aspect of the political harassment, Allotey Jacobs lamented, is the violence that is been visited on the supposed NDC cronies.



Reacting to this, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei-Nyarko said persons who are either being removed from their positions and transferred are persons who showed their true political powers during the Mahama administration.



“The people who are being transferred and being removed are persons who clearly shown their party colours despite being public and civil servants…,” he said.



According to the MP, he would be prepared to ‘support the government to do away with civil and public servants who showed their true political powers when the NDC was in power since they cannot work to help the government achieve its aims.





