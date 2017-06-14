Anyone Who Attacks Rawlings Attacks Us – NDC Action Movement Warns

Related Stories The Action Movement, a group affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned those who constantly attack the personality of former President Jerry John Rawlings to desist or face their wrath.



According to Action Movement, “There is no party builder in this country than our founder who has shown maturity and the spirit of unity in his 38th June 4th celebration.”



The spokesperson of the group, Kodzo Hamenya Keglo speaking during a press conference Tuesday angrily descended on the Manging Editor of The Alhaj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature and said “The Action movement has noted with dismay the unprovoked attack on our founder by Alhaji Bature on Adom TV last Monday, what has the founder Jerry John Rawlings said that we have not seen in this country in JM’s 4 years administration?.



“Alhaji Bature, we in the Action movement understand you very well. You cannot be sitting in a V8 vehicle bought for you by your pay masters and criticize them. You have been told to keep fighting the founder in order to protect your livelihood. That is how cheap you are” he added.



The spokesperson further revealed that “We are aware that Bature is on the pay role of the Mahama bloc, and he’s being used to cause disaffection for the founder all to further his parochial interest. It must be noted that the Mahama camp is pushing this agenda after the founder made a categorical statement that the lame horse and the `jockey should give way if they cannot resolve the issues that caused the NDC the 2016 defeat. Only those who do not mean well for the NDC will not appreciate the founder on that call.”



Alhaji Bature last week described Jerry John Rawlings as a corrupt and dishonest personality.



Bature, responding to numerous attacks against the party by Rawlings in his June 4th speech, said Rawlings had no problem taking $5m from a ‘thief’ like former Nigerian military leader Gen Sani Abacha, but instead is always lecturing others about corruption.



But Kodzo Hamenya Keglo dismissed Bature’s claim saying the group has it on record that the only time Rawlings met Bature was when he ( Bature) came begging for school fees for his children.



He dared Alhaji Bature to come out and tell Ghanaians why he cannot travel to Togo again. Is it the case that he is wanted for criminal offences?



“We in the action movement are calling on the founder to continue from where he left off in Wa and Ashiaman, the founder must continue with the momentum in that regard. In order for the party to be cleansed of all the corrupt elements. The founder should not waste any moment of his time on elements such as Bature who are bent on destroying the party.”



He concluded by saying “It is our fervent prayer that God himself will give the founder, life beyond what men are wishing for him. Kwaku Anyidoho, we thank you for the strategic manner you handled the stage in Ashiaman.”