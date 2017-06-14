Klottey Korley NPP Demands Removal Of Chairperson

Related Stories Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Klottey Korley Constituency in Accra are calling on the acting National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay to remove its chairperson, Madam Julian Aboagye from office.



In a petition copied to peacefmonline.com, the group numbering 346 claims Madam Aboagye has misappropriated constituency funds amounting to GHC7, 100.00; money which was meant for operations during the 2016 elections.



Other reasons they gave include:



1. “Contravention of NPP Constitution: Hon. Julian Aboagye wrote a letter intended to revoke and nullify the application of Article 3 Clause H of the NPP Constitution against an independent Parliamentary Candidate (Nii Noi Nortey) and Two Hundred and Forty Three (243) other party functionaries who aided and supported the said candidate during the 2016 General elections.



3. Dividing the Constituency: The constituency Chairperson has woefully failed the constituency by blatantly refusing to convene Constituency Executive Committee meetings and General Meetings but rather aligned herself with party functionaries who supported an independent candidate to the detriment of the party”.



"We are by this letter craving your indulgence to act in accordance with the constitution" the petition added.



If you may recall, Nii Noi contested in the elections after an acrimonious primary which saw him lose against lawyer Philip Addison. After his loss in the primary, his supporters, incensed with the circumstances leading to the defeat, asked him to contest as an independent candidate. Following their request, he contested as an independent candidate but lost in the 2016 polls.



Below are two letters from the constituency. The first was signed by the constituency secretary revoking the membership of those who supported Nii Noi during the 2016 elections and the second signed by Madam Aboagye asking those members to ignore the letter of revocation.