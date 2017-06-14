Mahama Lynching: 'I Don't Regret Accusing Akufo-Addo' - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also known as General Mosquito, has denied ever rendering an apology to President Nana Akufo-Addo for saying he must be held responsible for the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.



In a rejoinder to social media publications that he had eaten back his words through a statement, Mr Asiedu Nketia said: “I want to state unequivocally, that I have not issued any such unscrupulous statement, neither do I have any regrets for issuing the earlier Statement on behalf of the Party.”



Mr Asiedu Nketia denied ever receiving flak from heavyweights in the party for issuing the earlier statement which accused the president of liability in the death of Major Mahama.



“I have never received any calls or text messages from senior party members or any other persons questioning why I signed the statement in relation to how President Akufo-Addo has allowed impunity and lawlessness to be the order of the day in this country,” he said.



Below is the full rejoinder from Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia



RE: Asiedu Nketia Apologises For Asking Nana Akufo-Addo To Step Down



Out of desperation, and shocked to the marrow at the exquisite manner in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) commemorated her 25th Anniversary celebrations, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), its surrogates and assigns, are busy hiding behind the veil of social media to peddle outright falsehood about the NDC and its elected Officers.



A false statement is making the rounds on social media, purported to have been written by my good-self.



In that fictitiously crafted statement, the NDC's General Secretary is purported to have apologised for an earlier statement issued on behalf of the party, asking Nana Akufo-Addo to take full responsibility for the callous lynching and murder of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.



I want to state unequivocally that I have not issued any such unscrupulous statement; neither do I have any regrets for issuing the earlier Statement on behalf of the Party.



I have never received any calls or text messages from senior party members or any other persons questioning why I signed the statement in relation to how President Akufo-Addo has allowed impunity and lawlessness to be the order of the day in this country.



On the contrary, the likes of former President Kufuor and Justice Georgina Wood, have also supported the position of the NDC by asking Nana Akufo-Addo to sit up and get the country back to the safety level that was bequeathed to him.



In fact, it is even more preposterous for the NPP writer to have ignorantly suggested that my family is in Canada, when indeed I live with my family here in Accra.



I want to state for the avoidance of doubt and for emphasis that we stand by our earlier statement calling on the President to step down for a more competent person to lead the nation because his gross incompetent leadership style has turned Ghana into a lawless state.



Indeed, it is very sad, and insulting to our revered Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) that the Commander-in-Chief of the GAF chose to be junketing abroad while the whole nation was mourning and burying the late military officer.



It is a big shame that the President of Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana has failed to show leadership in the wake of the heinous murder of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.



There is no denying the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP are performing abysmally and have allowed lawlessness to run amok in Ghana.



I insist that no amount of vile diversionary misinformation on social media against the NDC or me by the failing NPP and its assigns will derail our focus.



The NDC continues to mourn with the wife and family of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.



We also continue to mourn with the Ghana Armed Forces and the whole nation.



As a very responsible opposition party that has a big stake in keeping this country united and safe, the NDC shall not relent in its duty of speaking forcefully to the grave issues of maladministration taking place under the incompetent watch of Nana Akufo-Addo and his equally incompetent Government.



Never again should we hit this low as a nation, never again!!



Signed



Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia



(General Secretary)