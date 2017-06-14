I Will Bring NDC Back To Power As Flagbearer - Stephen Atubiga

Related Stories A member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress, Stephen Atubiga has said the NDC under his leadership will be an all-inclusive party pulling all party members together for the good of the party.



Most people in the NDC have blamed John Dramani loss in the 2016 election to the failure of the Mahama led administration to embrace the grassroot which has been the party’s soul since its formation.



But in a Facebook post, Stephen Atubiga who failed to secure the spot for Member of Parliamnet for Binduri has declared his interest in leading the NDC in 2020 said “The NDC under my leadership will see more all-inclusive. The values of the party will be restored. Equality of membership in the party as we pull each other along.”



Atubiga mentioned that it has power and edge to take the NDC out of opposition and bring the party to power adding that under his tenure, there will be equality of membership since the government will pull the party along in all its activities.



“The NDC as a party will win power to be in Government, And the NDC Government in power will work side by side with the NDC party to achieve goals together. Founding fathers, grassroots, foot soldiers will all play a role in governing at All levels.”



He indicated that appointments under his tenure will be made in consultation with all persons who matter in the NDC.



“Appointments will always be in consultation with the party’s approval. There will be absolutely no (monkey working while, Baboon chopping) time will Tell.”



The NDC is currently going through a restructuring process to find out what led to their defeat in 2016 and also find ways of defeating the New Patriotic Party in 2020.