Retrieve ‘Stolen’ State Money – Supreme Court Orders Auditor General

Related Stories The Supreme Court has ordered the Auditor General to, with immediate effect, begin surcharging persons found to have misappropriated monies belonging to the state.



The seven-member panel of justices, presided over by incoming Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, did not give any reasons for their judgment but indicated they make available the full details of the decision in some few hours.



The order of the court follows a suit filed by pressure group Occupy Ghana in June 2016 seeking an order directing the Auditor-General to issue Disallowances and Surcharges to and in respect of all persons and entities found in his relevant, successive Reports to have engaged in misappropriation of state funds.



Occupy Ghana in 2014 wrote a letter to the Auditor General reminding it to surcharge such persons or face them in court.



A statement issued by the pressure group said, it filed a case against the two Generals at the Supreme Court last Wednesday [June 22, 2016], because several efforts to ensure that the Auditor General makes such surcharges have proved futile.