Satan Has Filled Wereko Brobbey’s Heart With “Stupid Hatred”- Wontumi

Mr. Antwi-Boasiako explains that Satan has filled the heart of Dr. Wereko-Brobby to the brim with “stupid hatred” and this makes it impossible for him to see the good side of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“For the record, Wereko-Brobby has inferiority complex issues. He still can’t believe Nana Akufo-Addo is better than him. He isn’t intelligent like President Nana Akufo-Addo and doesn’t possess the knowledge to contribute significantly to the development of Ghana.



He just can’t believe God has made Nana the president of Ghana; his sole wish was to see him fall as flagbearer to fuel him to write senseless articles like he did in the past”, Mr. Antwi-Boasiako said.



The president’s decision to elevate the late Captain Maxwell Mahama posthumously to the rank of a Major after his gruesome murder, has infuriated Dr. Wereko-Brobby who believes the president might have acted after yielding to an emotional media coverage surrounding the death.



Dr. Wereko-Brobby, a suspended member of the NPP is challenging the state to also give due recognition and attention to the family of Lance Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah, who was tragically shot by his own colleagues.



He is of the firm opinion that President Akufo-Addo was pressured to act because of the attention the media gave to the military commander much to the neglect of the police officer.



But Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako who is also known as Chairman Wontumi, slammed Dr. Wereko-Brobby for the “useless” accusation warning that he is ready to reply him in equal measure anytime he initiate an unwarranted attack on the president.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Chairman Wontumi noted that it was an open secret that “the devil” has contracted Dr. Wereko-Brobby to do his bidding and that was to obstruct the president from performing his official duties.