Application Of $1m-Per Constituency Policy . . . No Stringent Measures; It’s Flexible! - Hawa Koomson

Related Stories The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hon. Hawa Koomson, has been explaining why 70 percent of the $1 million dollars earmarked for each constituency will be spent on government’s priority projects.



According to her, even though government’s priority projects such as the “One-district One-factory, One-village One-dam, warehouse for planting for food and jobs, water for-all and sanitation" consist of 70 percent of the $1 million allotted to each constituency, those districts and constituencies which don’t need these facilities will have something else that are of importance to them.



“People should not get me wrong on the 70 percent of the $1 million dollars allotted to government’s priority projects in each constituency. The truth is that even though 30 percent is allocated to the priorities of the constituencies, if we come to your constituency and you don’t need a dam, it is not compulsory to build a dam in your constituency because there is flexibility that the money will be used for another project in the same constituency. If they don’t want a factory the money will be used for something else for them,” she explained.



Mrs. Koomson said, “that is where we want the MPs, the MMDCEs and the stakeholders to come together and come out with a plan so that they can get a project for the needs of the constituency and then implement them.”



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Hon. Hawa Koomson, emphasized that the factory which the government intends to build should not be seen as a big factory but rather small factories which can employ 10 to 15 workers and then spread later to create jobs.



She reiterated that the needs assessment are being done at the regions and constituencies as the money is meant for the constituencies and not at the district level; stressing that effort is being made to use the money for constituency needs.



“ . . we have to make sure that the money is used for the constituency needs and not at the district level; that is why we are not giving the money to the various district assemblies,” she clarified.



Hon. Hawa Koomson is currently embarking on regional tour to ensure that the MDAs, Regional Ministers and other stakeholders know their roles before the implementation takes place at the various constituencies.



She recounted that she and her team have moved from Brong Ahafo Region heading to Volta Region to discuss their roles as well in the various projects at the constituency levels to ensure smooth operations this year.