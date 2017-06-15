Anyidoho Can’t Stop The Comeback Of John Mahama In 2020 - NDC Group

Related Stories A million Koku Anyidohos cannot stop the return of President John Dramani Mahama as the standard flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020, according to the convener of a pro-NDC youth group ‘Boys and Girls-Girls for Mahama’ on Wednesday in reaction to attempts to sabotage the former President on GHOne by the Deputy General Secretary.



The former Presidential press secretary to the late President Mills had among others, told Nana Aba Anamoah that he campaigned for former president Mahama but that he will continue to be loyal to the late president even in death.



Koku in that interview forcefully rejected to be associated with former President John Mahama, saying on several platforms that the leadership of the party will rotate and must rotate.



He equally reiterated that he had worked for John Mahama as a president, but his heart will forever rest with late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills in his grave.



But reacting to his stance, Francis Andoh in chat with mynewsgh.com, said Koku’s objective is to pull down John Mahama because the incumbent has refused to be a puppet Anyidoho could control at will.



“It is vital that we consider his motives for this latest outburst and his credentials as a leader and an elder statesman”, he observed



“The truth is that he (Koku) knows that President Mahama will win next presidential primaries and that is why he wants to destroy his credibility”, he added.



According to the Adentan Constituency Treasurer of the NDC and his group, they will not allow Koku Anyidoho to continue his hatred agenda against John Mahama.



He said they shall also tell the whole world the things Koko did against the NDC party if he does not hold his brakes on the path he is moving.



“He shouldn’t push us to spill the beans” he challenged.