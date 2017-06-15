I Quit...Flagstaff House Piling Pressure On Us To Return Seized Cars To Owners - Abronye

Related Stories Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Brong Ahafo regional youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party, has resigned from the task force set up by government to retrieve state properties including cars in the hands of private individuals.



According to him, some officials at the Flagstaff House, the seat of government, are piling pressure on members of the task force to return the seized cars to persons from whom the cars were confiscated.



A livid Abronye DC told Accra News on Thursday June 15 that the exercise would be a futile one because government officials supposed to be supporting the retrieval of state cars are rather supporting wrongdoing by calling for the return of the cars to those thought to be in illegal possession of them.



He said: “Let me use your platform to tell those officials at the Flagstaff House that most of the confiscated cars are parked at the Regional Coordinating Council. They can go and pick them and return to the people we retrieved them from. I, Abronye DC, will not worry myself and drive to Sunyani to go for the cars.



“I don’t care anymore if anyone steals state cars, whether NPP or NDC, they can make away with state cars; I don’t care.



He added: “I cannot be doing this donkey work anymore for some officials at the Flagstaff House to tell us that we should return the cars because the seizures are creating tensions in the country. How on earth can somebody be doing this? Henceforth, no journalist should call me to ask me about stolen cars."



The task force was formed immediately by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was sworn into office earlier this year. It was mandated to retrieve state properties believed to be in the hands of officials of the past administration.



Accordingly, some cars have been retrieved.





