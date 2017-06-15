NDC Boys Dig Bature

Related Stories PRO-NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) pressure group, Action Movement, has stated that former President John Mahama is secretly paying managing editor of the party’s propaganda tabloid – The Alhajj – Alhaji Bature, to insult and cause disaffection for Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the NDC.



Action Movement made this known at a press conference on Tuesday in Accra, in reaction to Bature’s recent alleged attacks on ex-President Rawlings.



It would be recalled that Alhaji Bature, while contributing to a panel discussion on Adom TV on Tuesday, June 5, this year, accused former President Rawlings of being directly responsible for the plethora of problems that have bedeviled Ghana.



“He (Rawlings) ruled this country for 19 years and I am telling you that the current problems we are facing must be laid at his doorstep. Nineteen wasted years he could have done more to develop the country,” Bature said, when reacting to a speech delivered by the former president on the occasion of the 38th anniversary celebration of the June 4 uprising in Wa. Rawlings had accused the current leadership of his party of being corrupt, greedy and selfish.



“While other countries like Malaysia were moving ahead, he kept drawing the development fortunes of the country back. I am not saying he did not do well but he could have done better,” Alhaji Bature noted.



But the group says Bature was being paid by former President Mahama to cause disaffection for the founder of the NDC.



“It must be noted that the Mahama camp is pushing this agenda after the founder made a categorical statement that the lame horse and the ‘jockey should give way if they cannot resolve the issues that caused the NDC the 2016 defeat,’” Hamenya Kodzo, leader of Action Movement, told the media.



“What has the founder Jerry John Rawlings said that we have not seen in this country in JM’s four years’ administration?” he quizzed.



According to him, “Only those who do not mean well for the NDC will not appreciate the founder on that call.



“Alhaji Bature, we in the Action Movement understand you very well. You cannot be sitting in a V8 vehicle bought for you by your pay masters and criticize them. You have been told to keep fighting the founder in order to protect your livelihood,” he charged.