Why Is Gov't In A Hurry To Get Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO Out? - Bongo MP Quizzes

Drama unfolded at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Monday when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Prosper Akambong refused to hand over to newly-appointed CEO, Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila.



Dr. Akambong reportedly refused to hand over suspecting foul play in the appointment of his successor.



He said he wouldn't exit office until he receives an official letter from the Ministry of Health to that effect.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', NDC Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa has called on the Government of Ghana to do the right thing.



He however found the move to replace Dr. Akambong out of place, wondering why the government has failed to give him an official letter to indicate that he should hand over his position to the newly-appointed CEO.



According to him, Dr. Akambong's contract with the hospital is supposed to expire in two years' time and further wondered why the government is in a hurry to remove him from office.



“This is a young man who has a job . . . He’s around 45/46 years old. He’s a young guy who has studied to that level. His current contract will expire in 2 years’ time. Why are we in a hurry to get him out?”