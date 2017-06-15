Some Soldiers Appreciate Me For Blaming Akufo-Addo For Maj. Mahama's Death - Gen. Mosquito

Related Stories General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketiah says apart from host of Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' program, Kwami Sefa Kayi and Acting General Secretary for the ruling NPP, John Boadu, many Ghanaians have hailed him for speaking their minds to the Akufo-Addo government over the death of Major Adam Mahama.



According to him, he still stands by his earlier comment that President Akufo-Addo should be blamed for the death of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama and so report making waves on social media that he has apologised to President Akufo-Addo is never true.



Speaking to the issue on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito as affectionately called averred he does not know where that report is coming from.



“Because of this, I have issued a statement that I still stand by what I said that Akufo-Addo should be blamed for the death of Major Mahama. I am saying that when a government allows vigilante groups to vandalise state properties and attack state officials without condemnation to the extent that some NPP bigwigs came out to support the action of Delta Force in Kumasi, then we should blame Akufo-Addo if people take the law into their hands by killing Major Mahama,” he insisted.



He bemoaned that if Akufo-Addo’s government cannot control the impunities in the country, the situation might get out of hands in future as these kinds of political vigilante groups bred Boko Haram in Northern Nigeria and similar thing contributed to the Rwanda genocide.



“In view of this, I added that the government must protect its citizens and if the government cannot protect us, it is better the President steps down for another government to take over,” he maintained.



He however alleged that the fake apology letter purported to have come from him was written by the ruling NPP sympathizers who are uncomfortable with the truth he told the government.



“It would have been embarrassing for me to apologise for speaking the truth. The reports I have received show that many people appreciate and support what I said. Some people don’t have the boldness to speak the truth and so they appreciate what I said including some of the young soldiers,” he asserted.



He therefore maintained that “it is not true that I have apologised for my earlier comment on the murder of Major Mahama”.