Return V8 to John Dumelo – Abronye DC

Related Stories Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the seized vehicle of actor John Dumelo should be released to him because other confiscated vehicles have been returned to their owners.



According to him, some officials at the Flagstaff House are frustrating the work of the Vehicle Retrieval Task Force, because they are ordering that the state vehicles that have been confiscated from past government officials should be returned to them, hence keeping that of John Dumelo will not be fair to him.



As part of the work of the task force, Mr Dumelo’s V8 Land Cruiser, suspected to be state property, was seized. Similarly, vehicles belonging to the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, and Elvis Afriyie, former Minister of Youth and Sports, suspected to be state properties were also seized.



But Abronye DC, who led the team to seize these cars, has said they should be returned to them because other cars that were seized, including that of Hassan Ayariga, 2016 flag bearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), have been returned by some officials at the seat of government.



A livid Abronye DC told Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA), host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Thursday June 15, that the actions of these officials at the Flagstaff House were nullifying the gains made by the task force, hence his resignation.



He said: “John Dumelo’s seized car is at the Flagstaff House Annex. It should be returned to him. That of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Kofi Adams should also be returned to them. All the cars that I seized have been parked at the Regional Coordinating Council in Sunyani and so the people we seized the cars from can go for their vehicle because the work we are doing is useless.



“Nobody should call and ask me about state cars anymore because I am no longer part of the task force.”





