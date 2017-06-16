Embrace Yourselves For More Shocking Revelation Of Rot At The Presidency - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has called on Ghanaians to embrace themselves for more shocking revelations and rot at the presidency in the coming days.



He was reacting to Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, who announced on radio that he will no longer be part of the task force set up by government to retrieve state properties including cars in the hands of private individuals.



Abronye is quoted to have said that some officials at the Flagstaff House are frustrating his efforts and rather supporting wrongdoing by asking him to return the retrieved cars back its owners.



“Let me use your platform to tell those officials at the Flagstaff House that most of the confiscated cars are parked at the Regional Coordinating Council. ''



They can go and pick them and return to the people we retrieved them from. I, Abronye DC, will not worry myself and drive to Sunyani to go for the cars,” he told Accra FM.



“I don’t care anymore if anyone steals state cars, whether NPP or NDC, they can make away with state cars; I don’t care. He added: “I cannot be doing this donkey work anymore for some officials at the Flagstaff House to tell us that we should return the cars because the seizures are creating tensions in the country. How on earth can somebody be doing this?Henceforth, no journalist should call me to ask me about stolen cars."



Responding to Abronye, the fierce critic of Nana Addo said he does not respond to utterances by Abronye however, his outburst has more hidden agenda and Ghanaians will be shocked in the coming days.



According to him, it has emerged that officials at the seat of government are selling Toyota Land Cruisers at GHS2,000.



‘’The truth will certainly come out. Ghanaians should embrace themselves for more discovery of rot at the presidency.’’



He further slammed the presidency for having fun and making merry when the military has not been paid and other staff institutions including the GETFund have not received any resources to work.



Koku Anyidoho went ahead to state the president is acting strange and he is the only one who knows where and what he did to get power.