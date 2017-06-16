Bring Back Stephen Donkor As Our DCE - Ellembelle NPP Members

Related Stories The delay to re-nominate somebody to be DCE for Ellembelle District has given some people headache in the District.



The President's nominee for Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Mr Stephen Donkor was rejected by the Assembly Members on May 9, 2017.



After the rejection of the DCE nominee for Ellembelle District, some NPP members have accused their the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Kwasi Bonzo of masterminding against the rejection of the DCE nominee.



Some angry youths of NPP in the Ellembelle Constituency on Wednesday, June 14 organised a press conference at Nkroful to expressed their displeasure over the rejection of Mr Stephen Donkor as the DCE nominee for the District.



The press conference which was read by an NPP youth activist in the person of Mr Ishmael Avo Miezah called on the President to re-nominate Mr Stephen Donkor as the DCE nominee for the second time.



Mr Ismeal Avo also added that bringing back Mr. Stephen Donkor would give the NPP a chance in the Ellembelle Constituency in 2020 general elections.



Ismeal Avo said; "Hon Stephen Donkor has served as two constituency organiser and we have known him as a grassroot man who understands the plight of the party faithfuls, besides, the move to renominate him strategically will ease our campaign in 2020".



After the press conference, the over 1000 NPP supporters and sympathisers of the rejected DCE nominee, Mr Stephen Donkor chanted "no Stephen Donkor no DCE, no Stephen Donkor no vote, no Stephen Donkor no peace in Ellembelle".



Below is the full text of the press conference:



NPP MEMBERS IN ELLEMBELLE CALLS FOR THE RENOMINATION OF HON. STEPHEN DONKOR AS DCE.



Ladies and gentlemen of the media, good morning and thanks for honoring our invitation though on a very short notice.



We the members of NPP in Ellembelle especially the communities in the farming belt are calling on the president to renominate Mr Stephen Donkor as DCE for Ellembelle District.



This comes when Aiyinasi and Esiama representing the commercial heart of the district had had their turn. The coastal belt had the immediate past DCE. Now the forest belt comprising Nkroful the seat of the district and her environs must also have theirs to balance the leadership. Hence the call for Mr Stephen Donkor a son of Nkroful, Teleku Bokazo to be renominated.



Hon Stephen Donkor has served as two-time constituency organiser and we have known him as a grassroot man who understands the plight of party faithfuls.

Besides, the move to renominate him strategically will ease our campaign in 2020.



The reason being that, through NPP, Aiyinasi and Esiama had their turn. When the NDC was elected to power in 2009, they nominated an indigene from the coastal belt which worked massively to improve the votes of NDC in the coastal areas. We are of the view that nominating a DCE from the forest belt will enhance our votes come 2020.If you care to know, Nkroful, Teleku-Bokazo and Anwia contributed over one thousand vote difference for NPP in the 2016 elections.



Again, the information we have is that Mr Kwasi Bonzo who orchestrated the massive rejection of the nominee is lobbying seriously to overturn the decision of the president to his favour.



All we have for the president and whoever is influencing this move is that, if there be any change in the nomination the following should be expected; that individual who would be nominated had to dispense his or her duties outside Nkroful the seat of the District.



The president must expect abysmal votes from the forest belt in 2020 general elections.



We think the president's decision to nominate Mr Stephen Donkor was inspired by God. Because politically it is strategic, morally it is a move to reward hardworking party faithfuls, academically he worth it, and socially seeks to balance raising of leadership in the district.



NO STEPHEN DONKOR NO DCE

NO STEPHEN DONKOR NO VOTE

NO STEPHEN DONKOR NO PEACE IN ELLEMBELLE.



Thank you for coming and may God bless us all.



Long live NPP, long live Ellembelle