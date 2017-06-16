Irate NPP Youth Want To Split My Stomach Open Over MCE - Bugri Naabu

Related Stories The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has vowed not to meet the irate youth of Savelugu over the appointment of Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) because they want to kill him.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the firebrand politician said, the youth have threatened to split his stomach open because they suspect he influenced the president to appoint the MCE.



Some irate residents of Savelugu on Thursday, 15 June clashed with police in protest over the appointment of the MCE.



The youth marched to the district assembly to lock the place up Thursday morning to prevent the MCE from accessing her office but were prevented from entering the premises by the police.



The police fired warning shots to disperse the crowd but they remained resolute, saying they would not leave the assembly. Bugri Naabu in the interview called on the youth who are members of the NPP to exercise patience since their action will only give the government a bad name.



According to him, they do not also have the right to reject a nominee by the president who is constitutionally mandated to make such appointments.



He said, Nana Addo was given a four year mandate to govern hence, he should be allowed to deliver on the promises he made to Ghanaians without any distraction.



He quizzed, how can people challenge the appointment of the president. What they are doing is not good and it will not help. I am appealing to them to exercise patience and allow their executives to meet me so we can talk.’’ When asked if he will meet them he said, ‘’they have threatened to kill me so why should I meet them?



They have threatened to split my stomach open. I need my life, and they have threatened to open my stomach.’’ He added: ‘’the president have more development for the area and so they should be patient.



I am their chairman and I am appealing to them to be patient. They should stop what they are doing.’’



He also disputed claims that the MCE has been rejected by the residents stressing the need for them to calm down, allow their executives to meet him [Bugri Naabu] over the matter.